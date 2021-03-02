KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.22.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $308,904. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $13,118,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

