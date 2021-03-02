Keybank National Association OH Sells 375 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 68.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $384.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

