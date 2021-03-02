Keybank National Association OH Sells 365 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,780 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

