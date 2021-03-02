Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $302.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $321.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.