Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

