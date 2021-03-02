Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,635 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $344,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $293,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $207,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.21.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

