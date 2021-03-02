Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 38,902 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

