Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.