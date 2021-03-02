Kellogg Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,624 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 3,749 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

