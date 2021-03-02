Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $154.36 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $154.36 million and $1.68 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00494962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00077651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00497186 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,932,798 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

