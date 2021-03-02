KBC Group NV Sells 363 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,071.47. 20,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,952.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,719.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.