KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,836 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $85,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 974,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

