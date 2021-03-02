KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $78,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $382.53. 19,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,031. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.64.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.