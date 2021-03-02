KBC Group NV Buys 42,597 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $68,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Shares of ROP traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.87. 3,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,032. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.84. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

