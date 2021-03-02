Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00280344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.36 or 0.02548683 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004166 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

