Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading 9.9% Higher

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.81. 189,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 319,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $352.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.