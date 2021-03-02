Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.66 and last traded at $120.35. 172,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 119,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.10.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 150.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 357,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

