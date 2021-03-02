Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Up 7.8%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.95. 2,743,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,959,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

