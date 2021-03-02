Juventus Fan Token Price Tops $9.46 (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $9.46 or 0.00019807 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.49 or 0.00490935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00074566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.44 or 0.00486643 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

