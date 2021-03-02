Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 63,614 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,405,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,614 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $37,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,491. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

