Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165,968 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $77,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 645,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,083,000 after buying an additional 301,236 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6,431.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

CDNS stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. 33,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,498,779. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

