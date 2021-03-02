Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,742 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $61,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.78. 41,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

