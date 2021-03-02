Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $46.75 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,015 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $46,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,865,000 after buying an additional 273,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 118,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.