Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $41.24 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $41,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.65. 4,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,508. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $44,466.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

