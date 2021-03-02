Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Booking worth $94,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $29.35 on Tuesday, hitting $2,291.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,147.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,968.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,170.57.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

