Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $843,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $913,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $949,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $936,150.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $884,700.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

