Juan Pablo Amar Sells 1,396 Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54.

Juan Pablo Amar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Juan Pablo Amar sold 603 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.15, for a total transaction of C$18,177.44.

TSE FTT opened at C$34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.89. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.59 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99.

FTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.