JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,880 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 2,328,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.