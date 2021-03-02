JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

