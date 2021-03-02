JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,757,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 131,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 105,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

