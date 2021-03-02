JMP Securities Raises Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $775.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Y has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany stock opened at $652.51 on Tuesday. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $727.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $27,860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth about $19,818,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

