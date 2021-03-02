JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 2,327.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Nokia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 12.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 359,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nokia by 34.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,891,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 740,107 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

