JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $151.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

