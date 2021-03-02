JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

