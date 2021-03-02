Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FOXF. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

