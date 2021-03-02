Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 928,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 787,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

