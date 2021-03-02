Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $252.80 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $17,423,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.