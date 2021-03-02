Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Jamf by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

JAMF stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,707 shares in the company, valued at $500,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

