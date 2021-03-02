James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.22. 207,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 232,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

