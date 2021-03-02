IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.49. 557,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 685,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

