ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Price Target Raised to GBX 53 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 88.86 ($1.16).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 113.83 ($1.49) on Monday. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.20 ($1.56). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,691 shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

