ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $86.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ITT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

