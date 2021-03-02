ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.