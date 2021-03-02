Issuer Direct (ISDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is scheduled to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

