Issuer Direct (ISDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is scheduled to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

