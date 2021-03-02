iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Cut by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 686,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,946. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

