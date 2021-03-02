iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

