iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 20,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

