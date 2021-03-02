iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $99,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,387 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 26,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,927. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

