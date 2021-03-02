iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Raised by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $106.33. 13,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.