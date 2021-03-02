iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is People s United Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $93,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after acquiring an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

